Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $186.80 and a 52-week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.