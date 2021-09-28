Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

