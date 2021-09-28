Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.