Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has decreased its dividend by 74.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

