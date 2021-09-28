Keybank National Association OH Has $70.60 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $70,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,529,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,226,000 after buying an additional 61,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 151,191 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $121.52. 14,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,162. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

