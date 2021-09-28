Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $157,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.70. The company had a trading volume of 146,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

