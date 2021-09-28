King Wealth Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Wealth grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of King Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. King Wealth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $405.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.69 and its 200 day moving average is $402.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

