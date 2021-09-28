King Wealth Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Wealth boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $268.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $316.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

