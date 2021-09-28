King Wealth Sells 43,850 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

King Wealth lowered its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned about 0.06% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after buying an additional 651,351 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 464,127 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRST stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

