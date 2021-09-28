Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Down to $44.09

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.09, but opened at $40.61. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 64,022 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

