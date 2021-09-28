KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

KREF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

