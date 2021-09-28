KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $365.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $340.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $186.80 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

