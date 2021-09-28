Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $761,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

