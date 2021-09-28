Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE FBC opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

