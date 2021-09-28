Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Perficient worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $123.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

