Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.