Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,999,985 shares of company stock worth $536,430,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

