Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes $4.81 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 100,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 220,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

NYSE AXP opened at $176.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

