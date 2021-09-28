Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,947. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

