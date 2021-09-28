KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.06

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.06 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 72265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

