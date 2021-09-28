Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

