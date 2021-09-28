Korea Investment CORP Acquires New Holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of VEREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

