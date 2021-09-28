Korea Investment CORP Buys 12,700 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $286.28 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $214.93 and a 12 month high of $309.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.