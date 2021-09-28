Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after purchasing an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,454,000 after purchasing an additional 512,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

