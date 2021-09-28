Korea Investment CORP Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $997,406,000 after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after buying an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

