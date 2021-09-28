K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €13.50 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDF. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

SDF stock opened at €13.85 ($16.29) on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.31 ($6.25) and a one year high of €13.45 ($15.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

