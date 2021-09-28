Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.24 and the lowest is $8.10. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $5.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $33.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $33.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.91 to $37.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $616.67 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $328.56 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

