Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $25.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $591.12. 80,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.56 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

