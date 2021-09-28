Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 187.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

