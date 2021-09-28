Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.28. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $577.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.01.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $2,468,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

