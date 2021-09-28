Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 14,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 124,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.87 and had previously closed at $11.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $703.06 million and a PE ratio of 34.22.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $1,571,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $46,582,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $105,846,000.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

