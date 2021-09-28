Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $193.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

LEA stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $33,692,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at $31,657,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

