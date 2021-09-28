Legal & General Group Plc Buys 20,714 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $742,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $19.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.60.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

