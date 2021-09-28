Legal & General Group Plc Buys 463,314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,281,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.58. The company had a trading volume of 60,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,233. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.72 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.10. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

