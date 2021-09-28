Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 106,989 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of Linde worth $843,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN traded down $8.10 on Tuesday, reaching $301.11. 23,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.81 and a 200-day moving average of $295.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

