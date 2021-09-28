Lennox International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Lennox International has increased its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennox International to earn $14.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Lennox International stock opened at $308.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.33. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.27 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

In other Lennox International news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

