Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lexington Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of LXP opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

