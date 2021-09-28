Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.24. Life Storage reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

LSI stock opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $129.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

