Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSPD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of -90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

