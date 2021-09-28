LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $10.75 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $18,097.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

