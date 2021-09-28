Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $1,627.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,840.85 or 0.99960673 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,092,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

