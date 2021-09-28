Loki Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.36 or 0.06957552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00350274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.90 or 0.01179799 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00111820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00685566 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.92 or 0.00560135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.94 or 0.00308512 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

