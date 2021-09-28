Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.7% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

