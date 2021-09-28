Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 69,713 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 157,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

