Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after purchasing an additional 315,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

