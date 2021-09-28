Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

NYSE:K opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

