Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,820 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $395.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.11.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

