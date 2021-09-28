Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,726 shares of company stock worth $9,787,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.79.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

