Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,374,000 after acquiring an additional 163,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $157,486,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.