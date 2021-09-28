Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,786 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

